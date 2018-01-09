One of the country’s best teachers is in Lexington. She just won $25,000 to prove it.

More Videos 1:52 Lexington middle school teacher awarded $25,000 Pause 2:01 New UK dining center opens Sunday 1:44 REAL men sought to read to elementary school kids 1:49 Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody 1:29 Kentucky principal announces school closing with viral Facebook video 2:34 Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn 4:09 Unboxing the booze: The Federalist wine with its fruity, peppery and bourbon notes 1:18 In memoriam: 10 restaurants that closed this year 1:30 Andy Barr: 'We're finally putting America back on the right track' 1:07 Lexington Harlem Globetrotter brings smiles to local Shriners Hospital children Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Lexington middle school teacher awarded $25,000 Beaumont Middle School teacher Brooke Powers was surprised with a $25,000 Milken Educator Award during an assembly on Tuesday, one of 40 awards given out to teachers across the country and the first in Kentucky to receive the award since 2015. Beaumont Middle School teacher Brooke Powers was surprised with a $25,000 Milken Educator Award during an assembly on Tuesday, one of 40 awards given out to teachers across the country and the first in Kentucky to receive the award since 2015. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com

