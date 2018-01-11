School opened 18 months ago. It already needs $138,353 in portable classrooms.

Opened in 2016, Garrett Morgan Elementary is one of the newest public schools in Fayette County.
But already school board members are being asked to spend $138,353 for portable classroom units — a total four classrooms — needed due to overcrowding for the 2018-19 school year. The design of the installation requires both an architect and engineer, board documents said.
The school on Passage Mound Way near Polo Club Boulevard was built for 650 students and there were 629 students enrolled there in the 2016-17 year, according to the school’s state report card.
“More students are coming next year that are slated to end up at that school site. As soon as we renovate or build a new school we get more students, it seems like,” Bill Wallace, district director of Facility Design & Construction, said this week.
District officials did not immediately say how many students they expect at Garrett Morgan in 2018-19 or specifically what factors caused the overcrowding.
Garrett Morgan is located in a rapidly growing areas of Lexington where new homes are under construction.
For 20 years, district officials have built elementary schools to accommodate 650 students, Wallace has previously said. Those buildings were about 73,000 square feet. But because of overcrowding concerns, the new 80,000-square-foot school on Athens-Boonesboro Road expected to open in 2019, will be built for 750 students.
The Fayette school board will vote on adding the portables at Garrett Morgan at its Jan.22 regular board meeting.
In January 2016, school officials said about 15 Fayette County Public schools had portables because of overcrowding or were scheduled to receive them.
