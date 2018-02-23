EKU senior is top honors student in the country. But will he be deported under Trump?

2:07 'This is my home.' Kentucky DACA recipient is nation's top honors student. Pause

1:05 Superintendent wants more officers in schools instead of armed teachers

5:39 'Make sure our children go to school in peace and security'

2:51 UK president says Bevin's proposed budget cuts touch nearly everybody at UK

1:56 School board hears concerns about mold at Tates Creek High

1:11 This Robinson Scholar has a message for Gov. Matt Bevin

1:59 Bevin takes aim at Lexington and Louisville school leaders in budget speech

1:53 ‘With a cut, that will affect all of us.’ Family Resource Centers fear state budget cuts.

1:52 Lexington middle school teacher awarded $25,000