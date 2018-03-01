‘You know better!’ Safety meeting quickly becomes forum for frustrated Henry Clay parents

Fayette County parents and students showed up at a safety meeting Thursday night demanding answers after a student carried a gun into Henry Clay High School in an incident that created panic and frustration.

The meeting began on a planned agenda, but was quickly disrupted when the day’s events were not discussed.

“Superintendent Caulk you know better,” said Henry Clay student Zach Sippy, who had earlier criticized communication from school officials during the incident.

“We can do a better job,” said Fayette Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk at the inaugural meeting of the Fayette District Safety Advisory Council.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I made my girls come here because they were scared,” said Alexandra Pallos, a parent in the audience said. She said students needed to hear from Caulk because they were scared to go to school.

Caulk confirmed after the meeting that some parents weren’t notified quickly enough or didn’t get an email the school sent to all families and the district would do better.

But parents were upset that the safety meeting Thursday night at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School didn’t immediately focus on the incident at Henry Clay.

“The fact they didn’t address something that was so critical that happened today at school was mind-boggling to me,” Pallos said.

Others shared her concern.

“I just feel it was an error that they didn’t acknowledge what had happened today,” said parent Marian Silman. “I understand there was a format for the meeting. I think that given what happen today they should have acknowledged the immediate experience of people and made clear they were paying attention to it and dealing with it especially so that people felt comfortable going back to school tomorrow.”

And Caulk said law enforcement officials were investigating a new threat that was on social meeting warning students not to go to Henry Clay Friday because a gang planned to shoot up the school. Lexington Police sent tweets after the meeting saying that “at this time we DO NOT believe the information being spread is credible.”

“We will have extra law enforcement at Henry Clay. We want to make sure that students feel safe,” said Caulk.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:25 New app will help in times of school incidents, Fayette superintendent says Pause 2:01 ‘There was a gun in my school!’ Students, parents grow frustrated at Fayette safety meeting 0:33 Retired teacher: 'I am here to get what they have promised' 0:21 Public worker: ‘There is no reason to cut anyone’s benefits’ 1:50 Teachers, public workers sing ‘goodbye’ to lawmakers who vote for pension bill 1:39 'What can we do as students?' March for Our Lives rally planned for Kentucky Capitol 2:07 'This is my home.' Kentucky DACA recipient is nation's top honors student. 1:05 Superintendent wants more officers in schools instead of armed teachers 5:39 'Make sure our children go to school in peace and security' 2:51 UK president says Bevin's proposed budget cuts touch nearly everybody at UK Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Emmanuel "Manny" Caulk, Fayette County Superintendent, announced plans after the District Safety Advisory Council’s meeting to quickly inform parents of incidents occurring at schools in response to miscommunication between parents and students involving a student bringing a pistol to Henry Clay High School that morning. Marcus Dorseymdorsey@herald-leader.com

Caulk said the district would start using a new app within a week and other methods that would be an improvement.

“We haven’t been great communicating with families as these incidents arise.”

Caulk also said if parents wanted, he would hold another meeting at Henry Clay with all students and families and staff who could attend to make sure all voices were heard.

He said parents told him that inadequate communication caused the heightened alarm.

“We can do a better job,” he said.

The Henry Clay High School incident that loomed large at the meeting involved a student who was charged after he took a loaded gun to the campus early Thursday, according to the principal.

The principal said the student said he brought the gun for protection and had no intention of harming anyone.

The incident set off rumors among students about more guns or violence, ultimately leading to an exodus of frightened students. A student tipped off administrators before classes began, the principal said, and the gun was confiscated.

Caulk in an interview before the meeting said the district’s school safety system did work at Henry Clay on Thursday, in part because officials were monitoring a tip line.

“Our students at Henry Clay are fantastic,” Caulk told the Herald-Leader. “If they see something, they say something.”

He said students were courageous to speak up and the tip line is part of the district’s preventative measures. He said school law enforcement and school administration appropriately followed up to resolve the situation.

He said high schools in Fayette were safe because they had between three and four law enforcement officers.

The Advisory Council, created by Caulk following fatal shootings in Western Kentucky and Florida, will examine best practices in school safety and develop specific recommendations to ensure all Fayette County Public Schools are safe places to learn and work. It’s comprised of students, parents, principals, district officials, city representatives and community, business and faith leaders. Officials said the meeting was not designed as a town hall format.

Nevertheless, people posed sharp questions to council members on a screen through an electronic system.

“What are your thoughts about metal detectors being installed?

“Do we have a student led group to address school-place violence at each school?”

“Please tell me you will not allow or expect your teachers to conceal and carry as Pike County has.”

“Why aren’t there more teachers on the council?”

To begin a meeting on school safety without addressing what happened at Henry Clay today seems quite egregious.”

Caulk said the Henry Clay incident “also underscores for us that we need to have public education fully funded and additional resources for school safety and mental health services.”

He said he was encouraged this week by state lawmakers who want to restore proposed budget cuts and make other efforts to increase school safety.

“I’m encouraged because they are showing leadership,” Caulk said.

Caulk said every student should learn in a safe environment and that Henry Clay is safe and should not be painted with a broad brush because of what happened Thursday. He said its one of the top performing schools in the state and some of its students are among the top in the nation.

William Modzeleski, a national school safety consultant and Jon Akers, Executive Director for the Kentucky Center for School Safety, spoke at the first meeting Thursday night. They reiterated what they said earlier Thursday at a joint meeting of the House and Senate Education Committee on school safety that building trust and appreciation between students and the adults at a school was one of the most important things they could do and that teachers should not be armed at schools.

At the Fayette advisory meeting, Modzeleski said that not all measures that schools take work. But he said Fayette’s new advisory council that includes members of the community is a step in the right direction. The experts said any extra money should go for more counselors in schools to listen to students.

Akers said students should be trained on what to do during a lockdown and how to react when a fire alarm is pulled.