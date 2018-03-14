‘Enough is enough.’ Students in Lexington join walkout to take stand on gun violence

Walking out of their classrooms and into the school parking lot at 10 a.m. Wednesday, students at Lafayette High School joined their peers across the the city, state and the nation to demand Congress take action to stop gun violence.
Carrying signs that said “Enough is Enough” and “Love Generally,” a take off on the school mascot, “The Generals,” students were joined by state officials and Urban County Council members. The teens led the event which by 10 a.m. was orderly if spirited.
“The whole event is extremely important,” said student Eli Dryer, “It’s symbolizing how as community members, politicians and students we can unite to come to a common goal which is ultimately to have safety in schools.”
Eli has been working on a voter registration drive as part of the day’s events, already registering several hundred students.
Principal Bryne Jacobs said students and adults were working collectively to change culture and ensure schools are safe.
“That is already happening, but this just magnifies that,” said Jacobs.
The walkout lasted 17 minutes — one minute for every life lost in Feb. 14’s school shooting in Parkland, Fla.
At Henry Clay High School, where a student’s loaded gun created panic March 1, principal Paul Little had sent families a letter saying that students who wanted to participate in the walkout could assemble on the football field where they would discuss school safety.
Fayette Superintendent Manny Caulk wrote parents a letter late Sunday night saying that because of Fayette County’s tense last several weeks, the district for the first time was moving toward putting fixed metal detectors in schools and having all students pass through them in addition to random checks.
In the span of six hours in February, three teenagers died of gunshot wounds in Lexington, Caulk said. And in the span of nine days this month, students from three high schools — Frederick Douglass, Henry Clay and Paul Laurence Dunbar — were arrested for serious crimes involving guns and the safety of campuses. Other schools dealt with rumors and copycat threats following the fatal school shootings in Western Kentucky and Parkland this year..
On Wednesday, some schools planned assemblies in the gym with guest speakers and student speakers. E.J. Hayes Middle School invited Lexington Mayor Jim Gray for an afternoon event. Some schools invited families to come and support students, district spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall said. Other schools have developed public service announcement-type videos to share. And some schools planned to send students to the state Capitol in Frankfort. Participation in the events was voluntary, and Lexington school district leaders said they did not plan to discipline students who participated.
They are our future, and our future looks unbelievably bright #LoveGenerally #NationalSchoolWalkout #FCPSStudentVoice ❤️ pic.twitter.com/J71dprV2bw— Ms. Schwab (@schwablhs) March 14, 2018
Crawford students exercising their Constitutional right to peacefully protest. They want the gun violence to stop. Proud of our students today! #walkedoutnowwalkup @FCPSKY #FCPSstudentvoice pic.twitter.com/Rg7nVZxPeu— Michael Jones (@CMSPrincipalMJ) March 14, 2018
Henry Clay students #walkout pic.twitter.com/N4yVhbmIig— Zachariah Sippy (@ZachariahSippy) March 14, 2018
Scholars are walking out in memory of the victims of gun violence.@FCPSKY #FCPSstudentvoice #CivicallyEngaged pic.twitter.com/0Vnirnmz7O— CarterGWoodsonAcad. (@cgwacademy) March 14, 2018
Students starting to file into the gym at Dunbar High as part of #NationalWalkoutDay protesting gun violence. Head to @LEX18News Facebook page for a live feed #FCPSStudentVoice #Enough pic.twitter.com/ZkA5GN0cb9— Claire Crouch (@clairecrouch) March 14, 2018
The School for the Creative and Performing Arts. Silence speaks volumes #NationalSchoolWalkout #NeverAgain @heraldleader @Emma4Change @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/49VyEkJqvg— Macy Andrews (@macedawg14) March 14, 2018
Lafayette High School students took part in a nationwide 10 a.m. walkout Wednesday to commemorate the one-month anniversary of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida and to demonstrate against school violence. @heraldleader pic.twitter.com/29ifjmZLpM— Charles Bertram (@cbertramHL) March 14, 2018
Walkout at STEAM Academy: "Stand up for gun violence, stand up for change." pic.twitter.com/V0pF0ADv6X— Mike Stunson (@Mike_Stunson) March 14, 2018
"I stand for change." pic.twitter.com/JaCv9dA9e5— Mike Stunson (@Mike_Stunson) March 14, 2018
"Our legislators are saying we are too young." pic.twitter.com/3TmPY7R3Az— Mike Stunson (@Mike_Stunson) March 14, 2018
Absolute silence from 100 middle schoolers...#NationalSchoolWalkout @heraldleader @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/c0HBpbPEsH— Macy Andrews (@macedawg14) March 14, 2018
Students for change @STEAMhigh #FCPSStudentVoice #CivicallyEngaged @FCPSKY pic.twitter.com/gOSzA1kOH2— Chris Flores (@cflores_STEAM) March 14, 2018
#FCPSStudentVoice pic.twitter.com/GEAxalLkGO— Mr. Thornsbury (@TCMSThornsbury) March 14, 2018
#FCPSStudentVoice https://t.co/6fPp0zvRg2— Fayette County Public Schools (@FCPSKY) March 14, 2018
