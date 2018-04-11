Fayette, other Kentucky school districts cancel Friday classes for teacher rally

212 Pike County group asks teachers to call in sick Friday for Frankfort rally Pause

68 'Thug life': Teachers' signs, chants challenge critics on pensions, spending

61 Teachers' pension sickout didn't leave kids hungry

60 KEA President to teachers: Tell lawmakers 'that was their last vote'

108 ‘What do our lives mean to you?’ Students rally at state Capitol for school safety

39 Cars honk for teachers holding walk-in at Triangle Park

86 ‘We are underpaid for what we do.’ Fayette teachers hold walk-ins against pension changes.

76 'Say their names!' Lafayette students remember victims of school shootings.

121 Superintendent: How metal detectors will work at Douglass High School