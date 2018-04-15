blackout Bevin: Governor’s words prompting another teacher protest

Some educators on social media said they would wear black on Monday as a show of solidarity against what they viewed as Gov. Matt Bevin’s negative comments about teachers.
On Friday, in a television interview, Bevin made the latest in a series of negative comments about teachers, and specifically the fact that some school districts canceled classes on Friday so teachers could protest budget cuts and pension issues in Frankfort: “I guarantee you somewhere in Kentucky today a child was sexually assaulted that was left at home because there was nobody there to watch them.”
The Boone County Education Association in a message on its Facebook page Sunday said as part of an effort called #blackout Bevin, they supported a Black Out for Solidarity on Monday.
“We invite you to join Woodford County teachers on Monday, April 16 to "black out" the Governor's negative words about our profession. We ask anyone who supports educators to wear black on Monday.
Let's "black out" the Governor's words and replace them with support for our school staff, students and families.”
The Jefferson County Educator Association shared the post.
Bevin on Sunday in a social media post on Facebook apologized if his comments hurt anyone.
Valarie Honeycutt Spears
