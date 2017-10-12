Trump does an end run on health care. Rand Paul was front and center.

More Videos 2:01 'Let's be fair with the kids.' Calipari responds to statement from NCAA president Pause 1:43 Courtney Love surprised with Allstate Good Works Team award 1:19 Auditor: Former county official made 'numerous improper payments to herself' 1:12 'This is a media day not coach day.' Watch the exchange from UK media day. 2:35 Hamidou Diallo says he didn't know about federal investigation into basketball 1:36 What do Kentucky players think about investigation into college basketball? 3:20 'He's positive all the time': Vanderbilt still helping UK teammates 1:51 Trump praises Rand Paul for support of health care executive order 1:49 Kentucky’s Kevin Knox experiences a breakthrough 1:03 What was it like for UK freshman Nick Richards to play against DeMarcus Cousins? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Trump praises Rand Paul for support of health care executive order President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday to provide what he calls "Obamacare relief" for millions of Americans. He praised Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) for his support during the announcement: "And I can say, when you get Rand Paul on your side, it has to be positive," stated Trump. Rand Paul had refused last month to vote for a last-ditch effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Health Care Act. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday to provide what he calls "Obamacare relief" for millions of Americans. He praised Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) for his support during the announcement: "And I can say, when you get Rand Paul on your side, it has to be positive," stated Trump. Rand Paul had refused last month to vote for a last-ditch effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Health Care Act. The White House

