Trooper groped her during traffic stop, then waited by her home to stop her again, Tennessee woman says

The moment Patricia Wilson saw the blue lights of a Tennessee Highway Patrol vehicle go on behind her for the second time in less than three hours, she was frightened.
After all, Wilson’s first traffic stop earlier on Aug. 16 had ended with a trooper reaching into Wilson’s pants, groping her and then citing her for not wearing a seat belt, Wilson told the Knoxville News Sentinel. And sure enough, the second traffic stop was initiated by the same trooper — this time, mere minutes from her home in Campbell County, Tenn.
“We have to stop meeting like this,” State Trooper Isaiah Lloyd told Wilson after stopping her the second time, according to a lawsuit filed on Wilson’s behalf.
Dash cam video shows Lloyd had been parked on a road in the dark near Wilson’s home, and then did a U-turn to pull Wilson over after she drove past in her truck, the News Sentinel reports.
Never miss a local story.
“Was I going to be pulled out of the car again?” Wilson asked, according to the newspaper. “Would I be searched again? How far was this guy going to go this time?”
Wilson, a single mom, had both her 3- and 8-year-old children in the car with her during the second traffic stop, WVLT reports. Wilson told Lloyd she was driving to the children’s father’s home. Lloyd told Wilson that her windows were too tinted, the lawsuit says, but told her that he wasn’t going to fine her for the violation.
Lloyd’s body microphone “went dead” during the second traffic stop, Lloyd told the district attorney, but his body camera and microphone were both on for the first traffic stop, the News Sentinel reports.
During the first stop, along Interstate 75, Lloyd first asks for Wilson’s license and registration. But then Lloyd starts asking Wilson about drugs, dash cam video shows.
“Did you take any prescription medication or anything?” Lloyd asks in the video, which was obtained by Inside Edition.
“No, I do no drugs, no nothing,” Wilson responds. “Swear to God.”
At that point, Lloyd instructs Wilson to put her hands on the hood of his cruiser, video shows. Then he proceeds to frisk her, though the action isn’t visible on video. And Wilson says that what happened was more than frisking.
“You can’t see underneath the hood of the car where his hands are, how far in his pants he is, and how long it takes him to remove his hands from that area,” Wilson told Inside Edition.
Lloyd then asks Wilson to prove nothing is hidden in her bra, conducts a field sobriety test and — after fifteen minutes — cites her for the seat belt violation, video shows. From there, Wilson drove to work, she told Inside Edition.
“I was scared,” Wilson told the newspaper. “I’ve never been pulled out of a vehicle by a police officer. I was completely helpless. Was I going to jail? Was he going to say I failed the field sobriety tests? I’m a single mom and sole provider for two kids.”
And less than three hours later, Wilson was pulled over again.
“I felt like I was harassed,” Wilson told Inside Edition. “I think he was waiting. Being pulled over a second time not even a quarter of a mile away from my home, that then scared me. That’s why I felt like I was being stalked.”
The Tennessee Highway Patrol has found that Lloyd’s actions were “professional.”
“After careful consideration and review, the Tennessee Highway Patrol Command Staff has advised me that Trooper Isaiah Lloyd conducted this traffic stop in a professional manner in an effort to protect the motoring public," Tennessee Highway Patrol Col. Tracy Trott said in a statement, WATE reports.
The district attorney, meanwhile, said Lloyd’s actions “were inconsistent with his training,” the TV station reports. But prosecutors added that they “do not believe that Trooper Lloyd’s actions during his encounters with Ms. Wilson ... form the basis for any criminal charge against him.”
The district attorney did drop the seat belt citation against Wilson, however, the TV station reports.
Having been cleared of wrongdoing, Lloyd is back on active duty, WATE reports.
Wilson is suing for $100,000, according to Inside Edition. The lawsuit was filed Jan. 26.
Comments