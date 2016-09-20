Nation’s top prosecutor warns Kentucky students about heroin, painkiller abuse

The nation’s top law enforcement officer warned students about the dangers of abusing heroin and prescription painkillers during a forum Tuesday morning in Richmond.
Atorney General Loretta Lynch talked to about 50O students at Madison Central High School.
Lynch asked the students to look around and imagine the deaths of more than twice that many people. That’s how many overdose deaths Kentucky saw last year, Lynch said.
“This issue takes such a toll on lives,’’ Lynch said.
Lynch’s trip to Kentucky is part of a push by the Obama administration to focus more attention on heroin and prescription painkiller abuse.
Kentucky is certainly a good place to do that.
The state was fourth in the nation in 2014 in the drug poisoning death rate, according to the White House, and has long been a troubling case study in prescription drug abuse.
Prescription-drug abuse spiked in Kentucky beginning in the late 1990s with the widespread availability of OxyContin, and has remained serious since.
Heroin use became a problem more recently, but it has escalated rapidly. Abuse of another, more powerful painkiller called fentanyl also is rising.
The state’s tally of drug overdose deaths went up to a record 1,248 in 2015, compared to 1,088 in 2014, according to the latest annual report from the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy. The figures included residents and people from other states who died in the state.
The final count on 2015 overdose deaths is likely to go higher as toxicology reports become available in more cases.
Fentanyl was involved in about 120 deaths in 2014 in Kentucky. In 2015, the number of deaths involving fentanyl, either alone or combined with heroin, jumped to 420, according to the report. That was 34 percent of all overdose deaths.
Overdoses attributed to heroin account for 28 percent of deaths in 2015, while oxycodone was present in 23 percent. Tests often show more than one drug in overdose victims.
Lynch said on a conference call with reporters Monday that abuse of heroin and opioids is the most urgent law-enforcement and public-health problem facing the country.
“We are in the midst of an epidemic,” Lynch said.
The White House said in a news release that Lynch and other federal officials will take part in more than 250 events around the country this week to focus attention on heroin and opioid abuse.
The administration has tried to attack the problem in a number of ways, including placing greater emphasis on training for prescribers and raising the cap on the number of patients for whom practitioners can prescribe buprenorphine, according to the news release. The drug is designed to curb craving in people who have stopped abusing opioids so they don’t relapse.
Since lifting the limit in July, 1,275 prescribers in the country have gotten waivers to serve more patients, according to a news release.
Federal officials also recently announced a greater effort to work with China to curb the supply of fentanyl.
Doctors can legally prescribe the drug, but most of the fentanyl brought into the United States by drug runners comes from China, which does not have the same controls on it, according to the White House release.
Last month, federal officials announced $17 million for an effort to better coordinate multistate heroin trafficking investigations by High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task forces, including Kentucky’s, which is based in London.
Police have said Detroit drug organizations are responsible for much of the heroin coming into Kentucky.
Officials also plan to announce grants this week to help state prescription drug monitoring systems and to support state-level drug investigations, according to a news release.
The appearances by Lynch and others are efforts to push Obama’s call for $1.1 billion in new federal spending to fight opioid abuse, with a big chunk of it dedicated to making medication-assisted treatment more widely available.
“Every day that passes without congressional action to provide these additional resources is a missed opportunity to save lives,” the White House said.
The administration estimated in June that Kentucky would get up to $18 million over two years to boost access to treatment for opioid abuse if Congress approves Obama’s budget request.
Lynch also is scheduled to meet in Lexington with family members of overdose victims and to speak at the University of Kentucky at 3:45 p.m.
That speech was described as a “policy speech on how the administration is addressing the epidemic through prevention, enforcement and treatment.”
