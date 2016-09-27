State spends more than $9,000 on carpet for lieutenant governor’s office suite

Kentucky has spent nearly more than $9,000 to replace the carpet in Republican Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton’s office suite in the Capitol.
Pamela Trautner, a spokeswoman for the state Finance and Administration Cabinet, said the carpet was replaced because “there were several raised trip hazards and splits in the carpet” that could not be repaired.
She said the state Department for Facilities and Support Services, which is in charge of preserving the state’s historic properties, “had stretched and repaired the carpet when needed, but it reached the end of its useful life.”
The department determined new carpeting was needed, Trautner said.
The total cost of the materials and installation was $9,452.32. Square yardage of carpet used was not immediately available.
State electronic records going back to 2006 show no record of replacing carpet in the lieutenant governor’s suite area, said Trautner.
Former Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear got 679 square yards of new blue carpeting for his Capitol office suite in November 2012. It cost $28,856.
State officials said in 2012 that the nine-year-old carpet was being replaced in several rooms in Beshear’s suite, including the office of then-first lady Jane Beshear, because it had become a hazard that caused people to trip.
Beshear’s carpeting replaced the red floor covering installed after Republican Ernie Fletcher took office in 2003.
Jack Brammer: (502) 227-1198, @BGPolitics
