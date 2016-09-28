Bevin texts Beshear: Your office is becoming an ‘embarrassment’

About 6 p.m. Tuesday, Attorney General Andy Beshear received what he called an unsolicited text message from Gov. Matt Bevin.
It said: “I would strongly suggest that you get your house in order. Your office is becoming an increasing embarrassment to the Commonwealth.”
The message is the latest in the war of words between the Republican governor and the Democratic attorney general who is challenging Bevin’s authority in the court room.
Beshear now leads 2-0 over Bevin in that increasingly fierce legal war that has become personal.
Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd sided with Beshear Wednesday, saying Bevin was wrong in abolishing the entire University of Louisville board of trustees and appointing a new board because he believed the university needed a fresh start.
It was Bevin’s second legal loss to Beshear in a week. The Kentucky Supreme Court ruled last Thursday that Bevin did not have the authority to cut 2 percent of funds that the legislature gave to state universities and colleges in the state budget for 2015-16. Bevin is weighing whether to ask the high court for a rehearing.
Beshear, a Democrat who has sued the Republican governor three times in the 10 months they’ve both been in office, said after that ruling that he hoped Bevin would “stop attacking, and to instead join me in building a better Kentucky.”
But the public feud rages on between the two men, and no end is in sight.
Since both took office, the two have had a series of legal and personal skirmishes, including Bevin’s decision to hire a private firm of lawyers to investigate the administration of Beshear’s father, former Gov. Steve Beshear.
One of Bevin’s first acts as governor was to replace Beshear’s mother, former first lady Jane Beshear, on the Kentucky Horse Park Commission. The Bevin administration also took down her name on the Capitol Education Center, a reception building for tourists near the state Capitol.
When Bevin lost last week in the state Supreme Court, his press secretary, Amanda Stamper, issued a statement that lashed out at the attorney general and his father.
A few hours before the U of L ruling Wednesday, Bevin took to Facebook to criticize Beshear, making refererences to his current and former staffers.
“Unfortunately, Kentucky has an Attorney General who issues politically motivated opinions, sues people for following recent legal opinions from his own office, disregards clear conflicts of interest involving himself, appointed a Deputy Attorney General who almost immediately pleaded guilty to federal bribery charges and currently has an investigator on staff who has repeatedly lied and falsely imprisoned an innocent Kentucky citizen,” wrote Bevin.
“All this in just the past few months and we wish that was all. How can Kentuckians trust anything that comes out of Attorney General Beshear’s office?”
Beshear said Thursday he had seen “about the first three lines” of Bevin’s Facebook message.
“That’s the type of negative attacking behavior that we just don’t need in state government. The governor is such an important figure in Kentucky.”
Bevin hasn’t confined his attacks to Beshear. At 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, he aired a video aimed at preempting a 3 p.m. press conference of House Democrats that called on Bevin to release more funding for K-12 schools. Bevin called the Democrats “hypocrites” and “liars,” then veered off into criticizing university presidents for wanting the $18 million restored to them, saying the issue is still tied up in court. Without using any names, he also attacked University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto, calling him “the whiniest of the bunch,” over budget cuts even though he got a 50 percent raise after the cuts were made.
University of Kentucky political science professor Stephen Voss said he didn’t think Bevin had lost much from the court decisions because they were not part of any campaign promises that he’d made and been unable to fulfill.
“Did trying for so much and falling short result in bad publicity that will hurt his effectiveness?” Voss said. “It won’t, because he was not operating on campaign promises.”
On the other hand, “while I don’t think Bevin has lost much, Beshear has gained a lot,” Voss said. “He’s successfully using his office to generate a lot of name recognition and credibility that is likely to be able to convert into political capital statewide.”
Voss said the Supreme Court case on budget cuts was particularly important because it gave the office of attorney general legal standing to challenge other state agencies.
Jack Brammer: (502) 227-1198, @BGPolitics
Comments