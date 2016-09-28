Political consultant is second to plead guilty in state corruption probe

A Louisville political consultant pleaded guilty Wednesday in an on-going investigation of corruption in state government.
Larry O’Bryan pleaded guilty to three felony counts of taking part in the kickback scheme.
In federal court in Lexington, O’Bryan admitted he was the conduit for payoffs between a contractor and a state official who took bribes to get business for the contractor. O’Bryan has agreed to make restitution of $642,201.50 to the state of Kentucky.
Each of the three counts has a maximum of 10 years in prison, but the sentencing range for O’Bryan under advisory federal guidelines would be a maximum of 108 months.
O’Bryan is a close friend of Tim Longmeyer, a longtime insider in state Democratic Party politics who headed the Personnel Cabinet under former Gov. Steve Beshear, and then worked briefly as a top aide to Beshear’s son, Attorney General Andy Beshear.
Longmeyer pleaded guilty in April to receiving $197,500 in cash and $6,000 in illegal campaign donations from a state contractor in 2014 and 2015 while at the Personnel Cabinet.
Longmeyer said he arranged for the contractor to get work from Humana and Anthem, which provided insurance to state employees, and took then took kickbacks from the contractor.
Court documents identified the contractor as MC Squared Consulting, a Lexington firm co-founded by Sam C. McIntosh, another Democratic Party operative.
Longmeyer had been the only person publicly charged before the charges against O’Bryan surfaced Wednesday.
Longmeyer resigned from Beshear’s office after learning he was the target of a federal investigation. Beshear has said he had no knowledge of Longmeyer’s illegal activities.
Longmeyer is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in Lexington.
He faces up to 10 years in prison, but his sentence will likely be shorter.
