Stumbo launches panel to investigate claims against Bevin

House Speaker Greg Stumbo, D-Prestonsburg, announced a panel Wednesday to investigate claims that Gov. Matt Bevin delayed a road project as political retribution.
Stumbo said the five-member panel, which is made up of Republican and Democratic lawmakers, will have the authority to subpoena witnesses and present their findings to the full House in January.
“We’re not asking them to find anything but the truth,” Stumbo said.
Bevin’s chief of staff, Blake Brickman, said Stumbo is trying to distract voters from recent scandals in the Democratic Party.
“This is all about politics and this is a complete and total farce,” Brickman said.
After Stumbo’s announcement, Brickman played what he said was a voicemail that Stumbo left for state Rep. David Floyd, R-Bardstown. In it, Stumbo said he didn’t know if Bevin threatened Democratic members who refused to switch parties and he’s “sure this story is not as bad as it’s portrayed.”
At the root of the drama is a road project approved by the Beshear administration in Dec. 2015 that was subsequently delayed by Bevin’s administration. After Bevin took office, sate Rep. Russ Meyer, D-Nicholasville, said he was approached by Bevin to switch parties. After he refused, Meyer claims he was threatened with political retribution and that the road project was subsequently delayed.
“There is enough here to seriously question why these actions occurred,” Stumbo said.
Bevin’s administration has said the project was delayed because Beshear moved forward with the project before acquiring all the necessary rights of way from landowners.
Comments