Republican lawmaker declines to serve on panel investigating Bevin

Rep. David Floyd, R-Bardstown, officially declined to serve on a panel created to examine whether Gov. Matt Bevin delayed a Jessamine County road project as political retribution.
Floyd, who announced he would not run for re-election because of family concerns in February, cited those same concerns for why he cannot participate in the panel.
Floyd was one of two Republicans on the panel and with his decision not to participate, Speaker Greg Stumbo, D-Prestonburg, will have to scramble to find a replacement.
Matt Stephens, the general counsel to the office of the speaker, said Stumbo would look to replace Floyd with another Republican.
Republicans in Frankfort have denounced Stumbo’s panel, both questioning its legality and suggesting that Stumbo is just using it to cover up recent scandals in the Democratic Party.
Stumbo announced the investigatory committee in a news conference Wednesday, saying there was enough evidence to investigate whether Bevin delayed the Brannon Crossing road project because Rep. Russ Meyer, D-Nicholasville, refused to switch political parties.
In an impromptu news conference immediately following Stumbo’s, Bevin chief of staff Blake Brickman said the panel was all about politics and “total farce.”
Stumbo said he expects the panel to report its findings once the General Assembly is in session.
