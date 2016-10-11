Jim Gray’s first attack ad shows GOP leaders panning Rand Paul’s foreign policy

Jim Gray, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Kentucky, launched his first television attack ad Tuesday.
The ad opens with Republican nominee Donald Trump calling Rand Paul a “disaster on military,” before going on to show U.S. Senator John McCain, R-Arizona; Fox News anchor Bill O’Reilly; and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie criticizing Paul over his foreign policy.
The campaign said it is spending $325,000 to air the ad statewide on broadcast and cable television stations.
The ad is the first negative commercial from either campaign, though Paul’s political action committee, the America’s Liberty PAC, has run negative ads connecting Gray with Democratic Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and her stance on coal.
