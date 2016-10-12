Kentucky seminary president urges evangelicals to keep distance from Trump

R. Albert Mohler Jr., president of The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, is urging evangelical leaders to distance themselves from Donald Trump.
Mohler, known for his conservative beliefs, appeared late Tuesday night on “CNN Tonight” with host Don Lemon and wrote an Oct. 9 commentary for The Washington Post about a 2005 video released last week in which the Republican presidential nominee says he can kiss any woman and grab them by their genitals because he’s famous.
“Trump’s horrifying statements, heard in his own proud voice, revealed an objectification of women and a sexual predation that must make continued support for Trump impossible for any evangelical leader,” Mohler wrote for The Post. He further urged evangelical leaders to “not allow a national disgrace to become the Great Evangelical Embarrassment.”
Mohler spokesman Colby Adams said Wednesday that Mohler has “made it very clear that he cannot support” Trump or Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and that he will write in his choice for president.
Adams also said Mohler’s appearance on CNN marked the first time Mohler has weighed in on the 2016 presidential race on national television, although he has addressed the topic on his daily podcast, “The Briefing,” and in interviews with other media outlets.
Several evangelical leaders who support Trump have condemned his comments, but many of them continue to say he is the best choice. Evangelical theologian Wayne Gruden, though, reversed his earlier support for Trump Sunday and called on him to withdraw from the race.
Jack Brammer
