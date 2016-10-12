Feds deny Kentucky more time to comply with tougher driver’s license rules

The federal government has denied Kentucky’s request for a one-year extension to comply with regulations known as Real ID, requiring tougher standards for driver’s licenses and identification cards.
The immediate effects on Kentucky residents are minimal, but if the state does not comply by 2018 residents won’t be able to use their state-issued license to board plans for domestic flights.
Gov. Matt Bevin earlier this year vetoed legislation that would have put Kentucky into compliance.
“While I question whether Real ID provides an improved level of security that justifies the costs, Kentucky simply can’t ignore the law,” U.S Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Louisville, said Wednesday. “It’s unfortunate that Gov. Bevin vetoed the bicameral, bipartisan agreement that would have prevented further headaches for Kentucky travelers and residents.”
The state Transportation Cabinet said in a news release that the denial by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security “comes in spite of recent documented progress the state has made to further enhance the security of its driver’s license and ID card issuance system. Despite the denial, Kentucky will continue efforts to modernize its system of issuance for these credentials.”
Beginning January 10, 2017, some federal facilities, including military installations and all nuclear power plants, will not accept Kentucky driver’s licenses and identification cards to gain entry, the state warned Wednesday.
