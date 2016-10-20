Jim Gray outraises Rand Paul in late summer, but still trails financially

Democratic challenger Jim Gray outraised U.S. Sen. Rand Paul in campaign contributions between July and September, but not enough to close the financial gap between the two candidates.
According to campaign finance reports released Thursday, Gray raised $1,327,378 in the late summer months while Paul raised $853,812.
Gray, who has a history of financing his own campaigns, loaned himself an additional $500,000, bringing the total he has contributed to the campaign to $1.5 million.
For the entire campaign, Gray has raised $4,687,700, less than half of Paul’s $10,424,255.
Paul also has more than a half million more cash on hand than Gray.
Gray outspent Paul in the latest quarter by around $200,000 but Paul has outspent Gray by more than $5 million since the campaign began.
“This result shows that Jim Gray remains on course to win the Senate race,” said Gray campaign spokesperson Cathy Lindsey. “We continue to outperform Rand Paul, an incumbent U.S. Senator with a national fundraising network from his first failed presidential campaign. Jim Gray will have the resources he needs to win and give Rand Paul lots of free time to plan his next presidential campaign.”
The Paul campaign was not immediately available for comment.
Daniel Desrochers: 502-875-3793, @drdesrochers, @BGPolitics
Comments