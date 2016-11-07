Rand Paul and Jim Gray fly around Kentucky searching for votes

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and Lexington Mayor Jim Gray flew around the state Monday in the final hours of the Senate campaign, rallying voters and whipping up support.
Paul, a Republican, arrived at the Lexington Aviation Museum in a small propeller plane with his wife Kelley around 9 a.m. as Gray traveled from Pikeville to Louisville.
“Are you with me?” Paul asked, as a crowd of more than 50 applauded. “Are we gonna win big?”
Paul has maintained a lead over Gray in every publicly released poll this fall.
He and the elected officials selected to speak for him focused Monday on the ideological differences between Republicans and Democrats.
“There’s a clear contrast in vision between them and us,” Paul said without mentioning Gray in his speech. “We want small constitutional government that defends the country.”
He also drew contrasts on taxes and foreign aid.
“Everybody says they want the country to grow and get richer, but you know what, it’s about what kind of policies will allow the country to grow,” Paul said. “Higher taxes or lower taxes, more regulations or less regulations, more deficits, more debt, more government or less.”
Paul also brought up Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and the news that FBI Director James Comey said she should not face criminal charges for her use of a private email server as secretary of state.
“When they came to vote for the FBI director, there’s one U.S. Senator who voted no on Comey and you’re looking at him,” Paul said.
Comey sent a vague letter to Congress on Oct. 28 saying the FBI had found new evidence that might be pertinent to the investigation of Clinton’s emails, pumping life back into Republican presidential nominee Donal Trump’s campaign in the last days of the election. It is likely Paul will benefit if Trump wins by a large margin in Kentucky.
Allison Ball, the state treasurer, defended Paul against a common attack lobbed by Gray that Paul doesn’t have Kentucky’s interests at heart.
“He always represents Kentucky, Kentucky is always first,” Ball said. “You know he did a lot of things this year, but even in the midst of all that he was representing Kentucky... He is there representing us, we can always count on him.”
U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, R-Lexington, touted Paul’s conservative ideology.
“Sen. Paul and I may be the incumbents but we are for change, we are the reformers, we don’t settle for the status quo,” Barr said. “Some, including our opponents, think America is on the right track. Sen. Paul and I believe America is on the wrong track.”
The message resonated with supporters.
“He’s got the insight to know what’s good for the country and what’s not good for the country,” said Lawrence Stewart, an engineer. “And Comey is the evidence right there.”
After flying from Pikeville to Paducah Monday, Gray will appear with former Gov. Steve Beshear and Nancy Jo Kemper, the Democratic candidate challenging Barr in the 6th Congressional District, at 7 p.m. at the 5/3 Pavilion in downtown Lexington.
Daniel Desrochers: 502-875-3793, @drdesrochers, @BGPolitics
Comments