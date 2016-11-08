Polls open: With heavy turnout, long lines expected in Fayette County

It’s finally here: Election Day. Polls opened in Kentucky at 6 a.m. and will stay open until the last person in line at 6 p.m. gets a chance to vote. And if you are voting in Fayette County, you should prepare for a line.
Besides the presidential contest between former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Republican nominee Donald Trump, the Kentucky ballot includes Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, who is seeking re-election over Lexington Mayor Jim Gray, a Democrat. U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, R-Lexington, also is seeking re-election, with Lexington minister Nancy Jo Kemper challenging. Across the state, state House races also will be watched closely to see if the last Democrat-controlled chamber in the South will switch to a Republican majority.
Turnout is expected to be heavy. Last week, Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes estimated 60 percent of registered voters will go to the polls, based on how many people have voted by absentee ballot already. As of Nov. 2, about 47,000 in-person absentee ballots had been cast and 26,000 had been mailed in, both increases over 2012, when statewide turnout was 59.7 percent.
Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins predicted turnout locally could be as high as 75 percent. Turnout in Lexington was 65.6 percent in 2012 and 72.7 percent in 2008.
“We’re running a little higher than in 2008 in terms of absentee ballots,” Blevins said Monday.
As of Monday morning, Blevins said, almost 3,100 absentee ballots had been mailed in and almost 4,300 people had voted absentee in person at the clerk’s office.
Blevins said voters should expect wait in line.
“I’ve been telling people we’ll try to keep lines to 30 minutes or less. I can’t promise that but we have deployed extra machines to precincts that typically vote heavily,” Blevins said.
To cope with potential issues with voting, Blevins said the Fayette County Board of Elections will be in session all day, with circuit judges on stand-by to hear appeals from voters who might be denied by the board. Typically, he said, these cases involve people who thought they registered in time to vote but missed the deadline. However, because turnout is expected to be higher, general questions about voting likely will be up as well, he said.
“Honestly, I’m hoping for long, boring day; that would be the best possible outcome,” Blevins said.
To report problems with voting, call the election fraud hotline, 800-328-8683. The hotline is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST today to accommodate voters in the Central time zone.
Attorney General Andy Beshear’s office is expected to release updates throughout the day on the number and type of calls to the fraud hotline. The majority of calls in previous elections dealt with procedural questions, according to Beshear’s office.
In the May 2016 primary, the hotline received 119 calls, of which 114 were reviewed and no irregularities were found. Five calls are still under review.
In the 2012 election, the hotline received 183 calls, mostly procedural, but four involved allegations of vote buying or selling.
In the 2008 election, the hotline received 271 calls, the most ever on an Election Day. Most were procedural; four involved vote buying but were not substantiated.
Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl
Voter info
▪ Polls are open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Anyone in line by 6 p.m. may vote.
▪ It’s legal to wear campaign buttons or T-shirts to vote in Kentucky.
▪ Voters must produce identification or be known by a precinct officer before voting.
▪ To find out whether you are registered to vote and where you vote, go to the Voter Information Center at the state Board of Elections’ website, Elect.ky.gov.
▪ Preview the Fayette County general election ballet and polling locations
▪ Share your voting experience on social media using hashtag #kyelect
Where the candidates stand
Not sure who to vote for Tuesday? Check out our Voters’ Guide to see where the candidates for president, U.S. Senate, Central Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District and state House seats in Fayette County stand on key issues.
▪ Where Jim Gray and Rand Paul stand on 18 key issues
▪ Where Andy Barr and Nancy Jo Kemper stand on 18 key issues
▪ Where candidates in Fayette County’s state House races stand on 5 key issues
▪ Meet the candidates in Central Kentucky’s state Supreme Court race
▪ Meet the candidates in the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council 2nd District race
▪ Where Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump stand on key issues
Comments