Republicans take the Kentucky House after 95 years of Democratic control

Republicans achieved the trifecta in Kentucky politics Tuesday, wresting control of the state House from Democrats to compliment their rule over the governor’s office and state Senate.
An ebullient Republican Party Chairman Mac Brown called the GOP takeover of the Kentucky House of Representatives a “historic event,” noting that the GOP last led the chamber in 1921.
Going into Election Day, the Kentucky House was the only law-making chamber in the South still controlled by Democrats.
Republicans needed to pick up four seats to control the chamber. Democrats had outnumbered Republicans in the 100-member chamber 53-47.
Republican control of the state House is a boon to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and his conservative causes.
Republican control of the House will make Bevin’s agenda “more successful,” said Don Dugi, a political science professor at Transylvania University.
Dugi said the state legislature is likely to endorse more conservative stances on social and economic issues.
Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, said there will be “a new direction in a lot of fiscal policies.”
“I think it will have some impact on social policies but overall I think the fiscal policies and the economic dynamics of this state will change dramatically and for the better,” Stivers said.
Rep. Jonathan Shell, R-Lancaster, was chairman of the campaign committee for the House Republican caucus. He said work on recruiting new GOP candidates started before Bevin was elected last November.
He said he thought the margin of victory would come from Eastern Kentucky because of anger there over the loss of jobs in the coal industry.
That appeared to be the case as longtime House Speaker Greg Stumbo, D-Prestonsburg, lost his seat to Republican attorney Larry Brown of Prestonsburg.
He said voters in Floyd County were upset by Stumbo’s donation to Hillary Clinton after her controversial remarks in March about putting coal miners out of business.
“It was 1921 the last time we had a Republican House,” Shell said. “It’s a game changer for the better, in my opinion, we’ll have a legislature that the governor can work with.”
State Democratic Party Chairwoman Sannie Overly, who also is a state representative from Paris, said she applauds the work of all Democratic House candidates, “who faced an intense barrage of negative advertising from out-of-state millionaires contributing large sums of cash against them.”
“It was extremely difficult for any Kentucky Democrat to overcome the Trump tide at the top of the ticket,” Overly said. “No matter what, Democrats will continue to fight for Kentucky families; specifically education, health care and jobs.”
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Louisville, said the GOP win of the state House means “a Republican state legislature can work with Gov. Bevin to truly move our state forward and enact many long-needed, common-sense reforms that will greatly benefit all Kentuckians.”
He called it “a historic win that will soon be felt throughout the Bluegrass State.”
Republicans have been working on taking over the House since U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell met with state GOP members in December 2014 at the Galt House in Louisville.
He told them he had just won re-election to the U.S. Senate by a large margin but the GOP was not making much headway into taking over the state House.
He encouraged them to name a political point person to recruit candidates. That turned out to be Shell.
McConnell also used a political action committee that had backed him to raise money for Republican House candidates this year. He also put in $150,000 from his leadership PAC.
In this year’s races for the state House, Republicans tried to link Democratic candidates with President Obama and Hillary Clinton. The two Democrats are unpopular in the state. Democrats have tried to make Bevin and his policies — especially on higher education and health care — a problem for GOP candidates.
Now, Republicans rule Frankfort. The only Democratic executive officials left in state government are Attorney General Steve Beshear and Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes.
Jack Brammer: (502) 227-1198, @BGPolitics
