Abortion ban after 20 weeks of pregnancy put on fast track in Kentucky Senate

Women would not be allowed to get an abortion in Kentucky if they are more than 20 weeks pregnant under a controversial bill filed Tuesday on the first day of the state’s 2017 law-making session.
The bill appears to be on a fast track now that Republicans control the House, Senate and governor’s office. Most proposals in recent years to limit abortion have died in the Democratic-controlled House, but Republicans won a 64-36 super majority in November.
Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, said the proposal will be heard by a Senate committee Wednesday and could get a vote on the Senate floor this week. Senate Bill 5, sponsored by Republican Sen. Brandon Smith of Hazard, has been assigned to Senate Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection Committee, headed by Sen. Albert Robinson, R-London. The committee meets at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday in room 169 of the Capitol Annex.
The proposal is the first considered by the Kentucky legislature that would ban abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. Stivers said a similar measure has been approved by a federal appellate court but has not been considered by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Under Smith’s bill, exceptions would be made in cases of rape and incest and when the mother’s life is in danger. Smith said his bill would require fines and suspensions for doctors who commit abortions after 20 weeks.
The ACLU of Kentucky is reviewing Smith’s bill.
Planned Parenthood said on its website that nearly 99 percent of abortions occur before 21 weeks, but when they are needed later in pregnancy, it’s often in a complex situation where a woman and her doctor need every medical option available.
The group also says 20-week bans are unconstitutional and part of an agenda to ban all abortions.
Another anti-abortion bill is to be heard in the House Judiciary Committee at noon Tuesday. House Bill 2 would require a doctor to present the results of an ultrasound to a woman before an abortion.
Such bills in past sessions have won approval in the Senate but died in the Democratic-controlled House.
Jack Brammer: (502) 227-1198, @BGPolitics
Comments