January 4, 2017 1:09 PM

Bevin, GOP lawmakers push anti-union bills as angry workers chant in hallways

By Daniel Desrochers

Frankfort

Angry union workers packed the hallways of Kentucky’s Capitol Annex Wednesday as Republican lawmakers pushed ahead with bills that would ban mandatory union dues and repeal a law that requires regional prevailing wages for workers on public construction projects.

The shouts and chants of union workers were little deterrent to Gov. Matt Bevin and his GOP colleagues in the Kentucky House and Senate, who have made approving the anti-union legislation their top priority of the 2017 General Assembly.

While major studies disagree over whether so-called “right to work” laws help lure businesses to a state, almost all of them find that bans on mandatory dues weaken unions by reducing membership and finances, therefore reducing the bargaining power of the union.

Union members made up 11 percent of the workforce in Kentucky in 2015, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Angry union workers confront Gov. Matt Bevin

