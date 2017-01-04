Bevin, GOP lawmakers push anti-union bills as angry workers chant in hallways

Angry union workers packed the hallways of Kentucky’s Capitol Annex Wednesday as Republican lawmakers pushed ahead with bills that would ban mandatory union dues and repeal a law that requires regional prevailing wages for workers on public construction projects.
The shouts and chants of union workers were little deterrent to Gov. Matt Bevin and his GOP colleagues in the Kentucky House and Senate, who have made approving the anti-union legislation their top priority of the 2017 General Assembly.
While major studies disagree over whether so-called “right to work” laws help lure businesses to a state, almost all of them find that bans on mandatory dues weaken unions by reducing membership and finances, therefore reducing the bargaining power of the union.
Union members made up 11 percent of the workforce in Kentucky in 2015, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Get updates below from Herald-Leader reporter Daniel Desrochers and others.
My thumbs are fat. The name of the committee is Economic Development and Workforce Investment. https://t.co/ZQHKsmp6l1— Daniel R. Desrochers (@drdesrochers) January 4, 2017
Now it's time for prevailing wage repeal. #kyleg— Daniel R. Desrochers (@drdesrochers) January 4, 2017
Right to work passes through the Economic Development bad Workforce Investment committee. Likely will get a floor vote tomorrow.— Daniel R. Desrochers (@drdesrochers) January 4, 2017
Anna Baumann of KY Center for economic policy and Bill Londrigan of AFL-CIO speaking against RTW house bill 1. pic.twitter.com/QY5fWH7Bjm— Michael Gossum (@fmgossum) January 4, 2017
This crowd of RTW opponents was talking to @GovMattBevin, apparently they were not impressed pic.twitter.com/a3axf6otwc— Linda Blackford (@lbblackford) January 4, 2017
In Frankfort, just ran into some Right To Work opponents pic.twitter.com/zmhjV8VOI2— Linda Blackford (@lbblackford) January 4, 2017
Gov. Bevin makes case for right to work in committee @BGPolitics @heraldleader pic.twitter.com/REDMTeUCas— Pablo Alcala (@alcalafoto) January 4, 2017
Gov Bevin argues with union organizer outside of right-to work hearing pic.twitter.com/L9m7LyRZPD— Ryland Barton (@RylandKY) January 4, 2017
Union workers protest right to work committee from hallway after finding seats full @BGPolitics @heraldleader pic.twitter.com/gFmbVfCmc7— Pablo Alcala (@alcalafoto) January 4, 2017
Unions banging on walls saying working people matter as Bevin testifies.— Daniel R. Desrochers (@drdesrochers) January 4, 2017
"It's like being in the 8th grade I guess." Bevin said.— Daniel R. Desrochers (@drdesrochers) January 4, 2017
Gov. Bevin is now testifying for right to work. Criticizing people who insulted him on the way in. #kyleg pic.twitter.com/ejrKKv0Bwl— Daniel R. Desrochers (@drdesrochers) January 4, 2017
Governor was booed by the unions as he walked in, applauded by AFP. #kyleg— Daniel R. Desrochers (@drdesrochers) January 4, 2017
Americans for prosperity had a breakfast this morning and were in the room by around 10:30 am.— Daniel R. Desrochers (@drdesrochers) January 4, 2017
While unions re outside chanting working people matter, inside are people with Americans for Prosperity, who are pro right to work. #kyleg— Daniel R. Desrochers (@drdesrochers) January 4, 2017
The seats in the room are full of people wearing AFP stickers. All these union guys are being pushed to overflow room. #kyleg pic.twitter.com/gBmaalas1Z— Daniel R. Desrochers (@drdesrochers) January 4, 2017
There's a lot of union members here for some house and senate bills today. #kyleg pic.twitter.com/k8YKp7JlYR— Daniel R. Desrochers (@drdesrochers) January 4, 2017
Comments