House panel approves bill requiring ultrasound for women seeking an abortion

For the first time, a Kentucky House committee has approved a bill requiring doctors to present the results of an ultrasound to women seeking abortions.
The 14-5 vote Wednesday in the House Judiciary Committee for House Bill 2 came after a contentious hearing in which chairman Joe Fischer, R-Ft. Thomas, limited testimony and opponents of the measure often shouted out their concerns.
The ultrasound bill has been considered in past legislative sessions but has never emerged from a House committee until Wednesday. Republicans hold a majority in the House this year for the first time since 1921 and are expected to approve the ultrasound bill on the House floor later this week.
Another anti-abortion bill is scheduled to be considered later Wednesday in the Senate Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection Cabinet. Senate Bill 5, sponsored by Sen. Brandon Smith, R-Hazard, would ban abortions for women who are more than 20 weeks pregnant.
Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, has said he expects the Republican-controlled Senate to approve that bill, probably this week.
Both bills are opposed by the ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood, which say decisions about an abortion should be made by women and their health care providers.
Leaders of those groups held a news conference Wednesday to speak against the bills but would not say if they plan to take legal action if Gov. Matt Bevin signs them into law, as expected.
State Rep. Addia Wuchner, R-Burlington, explained the ultrasound bill to the House committee after showing a two-minute video of an ultrasound procedure.
She said women could decline to view the ultrasound images and that doctors and other health care providers who do not comply with the law would be fined $100,000 for the first offense and $250,000 for subsequent offenses.
State Rep. Tom Burch, D-Louisville, asked Wuchner if she has ever been in an abortion clinic. After a follow-up question, Fischer said he was limiting members to one question and one follow-up.
Several members of the audience later objected when Rep. Stan Lee, R-Lexington, got to ask at least three questions.
In explaining his vote, Lee said opponents of the measure talk about the constitutional rights of woman but never about the constitutional rights of unborn babies.
Rep. Robert Benvenuti, R-Lexington, said he voted for the bill because he considers it a perversion for anyone to say less information is better.
Burch, who often killed anti-abortion bills when he chaired the House Health and Welfare Committee, voted against it, claiming that many of his colleagues who support it “speak from no experience.”
The only Democrat to vote for the ultrasound bill was Rep. Kevin Sinnette of Ashland.
Kate Miller, advocacy director for the state ACLU, said a rally will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Capitol Rotunda to protest the anti-abortion bills.
Marjorie Montgomery, with Kentucky Right to Life, said her group will hold a rally supporting the proposals on Feb. 8 in Frankfort.
Jack Brammer: (502) 227-1198, @BGPolitics
