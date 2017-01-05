Abortion, labor union bills expected to speed closer to governor’s desk Thursday

Controversial bills on abortion and labor issues are expected to advance through the Kentucky Senate and House Thursday afternoon, speeding them halfway through the legislative process just three days into this year’s 30-day General Assembly.
The Senate is scheduled to convene at 1 p.m., and the House is set to begin an hour later.
On the Senate’s agenda is Senate Bill 3, to allow the disclosure of information about legislators’ state pensions; Senate Bill 4, to establish medical review panels that would issue non-binding opinions on medical neglect or malpractice claims before lawsuits could be filed; and Senate Bill 5, which would ban abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy.
The House agenda includes House Bill 1, to let workers avoid paying union dues even if they work under a union-negotiated contract; House Bill 2, to require doctors to present the results of an ultrasound to women seeking abortions; and House Bill 3, to repeal a law that requires local governments to pay a higher “prevailing wage” on public construction projects.
Bills passed by each chamber on Thursday could be taken up by committees in the opposite chamber on Friday.
The 2017 General Assembly, which began Tuesday, is the first in Kentucky’s modern history with Republicans in control of both legislative chambers and a Republican, Matt Bevin, in the governor’s office. House Speaker Jeff Hoover, R-Jamestown, has said that lawmakers might hold a rare Saturday meeting in order to give final floor votes to their top priority bills, putting them on Bevin’s desk for his signature before the legislature adjourns until February.
Watch below for live updates from Herald-Leader reporters John Cheves and Jack Brammer.
