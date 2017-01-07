Protesters pack Capitol as lawmakers place limits on abortion, labor unions

Hundreds of union workers converged on the Kentucky Capitol early Saturday morning as the Republican-led state legislature prepared to give final passage to a series of bills placing limits on labor unions and abortion in the state.
Gov. Matt Bevin, a Republican, supports the proposals and could sign them into law as early as Saturday afternoon. Each bill contains an emergency clause, which means they would take effect as soon as Bevin signs them.
The workers began packing the Capitol Rotunda at 8 a.m., an hour before the state Senate was scheduled to convene to consider House Bill 1, which would let workers avoid paying union dues even if they get the benefits of a union-negotiated workplace contract, and House Bill 3, which would repeal the prevailing wage, a minimum salary paid to construction workers on local government projects of more than $250,000.
The state House is scheduled to convene at 10 a.m. to consider Senate Bill 6, which would require workers to “opt in” to having union dues withheld from their paychecks. It also would require unions to separately solicit money for its political activities.
The two chambers will also consider two anti-abortion bills, a pension transparency bill and a measure dealing with the governing board of the University of Louisville:
▪ House Bill 2, which would require doctors to conduct an ultrasound on women seeking abortion, though women could opt out of viewing the results by signing a form.
▪ Senate Bill 5, which would ban abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.
▪ Senate Bill 3, which would allow legislators’ state pensions to be disclosed under the Kentucky Open Records Act.
▪ Senate Bill 12, which would create a new U of L governing board comprised of 10 trustees subject to Senate confirmation, selected by the governor from a larger pool of 30 people recommended by the Council on Postsecondary Education.
Dem Rep Angie Hatton says working people need to get out and vote. ^JB pic.twitter.com/bomsbMwF88— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) January 7, 2017
State AFL-CIO chief Bill Londrigan at labor rally: We may lose the battle today but we will win the war.^JB pic.twitter.com/XT3LOZ5wpB— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) January 7, 2017
State Sen. Ray Jones, D-Pikeville, tells several hundred at Capitol that Republicans are hurting working people. ^JB pic.twitter.com/VpVZQy98TY— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) January 7, 2017
Some union members from Pikeville and Paducah say they hit the road before 4 a.m. to protest labor bills at Capitol today. ^JC pic.twitter.com/cPClirVMZA— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) January 7, 2017
Large crowd gathers in Rotunda to protest bills in legislative session. ^JB pic.twitter.com/10Oxs7f3HZ— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) January 7, 2017
Workers start to gather at state Capitol to protest bills that would restrict union activity, set for final passage today. ^JC pic.twitter.com/k7VXRkCS4Y— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) January 7, 2017
Tears and ‘torment’ as late-term abortion ban advances in legislature https://t.co/UawD4lMXpO pic.twitter.com/YUn23ogmLj— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) January 6, 2017
UPDATED STORY: Flexing political muscle, GOP to finalize abortion and labor bills Saturdayhttps://t.co/h5dBort4wo pic.twitter.com/ZCArPaWT4k— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) January 6, 2017
