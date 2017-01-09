ACLU suing Kentucky over law requiring an ultrasound before abortion

The American Civil Liberties Union is fighting a new law that requires women to have an ultrasound before receiving an abortion in Kentucky.
The law, which Gov. Matt Bevin indicated he would sign into law Monday, requires doctors to show women what the ultrasound depicts and share the heartbeat of the unborn child if one is present. The bill says a patient may avert her eyes from the ultrasound or ask for the volume of the heartbeat to be reduced.
“Requiring doctors to show every woman ultrasound images and describe them to her — even against her will— violates longstanding constitutional principles, including the right to privacy, the right to bodily integrity, and First Amendment freedoms,” said William Sharp, legal director of the ACLU of Kentucky.
The bill was one of two anti-abortion bills passed by the General Assembly in the first week of the 2017 General Assembly. The other banned abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.
The ACLU filed the lawsuit over House Bill 2 in U.S. District Court in Louisville on behalf of the EMW Women’s Surgical Center, the only licensed outpatient abortion facility in the state.
