Lawmaker pension data released; former Rep. Harry Moberly tops at $154,912

For the first time, Kentuckians can examine the public pensions of their state legislators.
The Kentucky Judicial Form Retirement System, which oversees pensions for several hundred legislators and judges, on Friday released benefits data for current and former members of the General Assembly. The agency was responding to an Open Records Act request filed by the Herald-Leader and other news organizations.
Leading the retirees was former state Rep. Harry Moberly, D-Richmond, a lawmaker for more than 30 years who later served as executive vice president of Eastern Kentucky University until he retired six years ago. Moberly collects $154,912 in annual pension benefits, according to the newly released data.
Among the current legislative leaders, Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, can expect to get $49,067 a year when he retires. House Speaker Jeff Hoover, R-Jamestown, can expect $22,740, which is more in line with the average member. Former House Speaker Greg Stumbo, D-Prestonsburg, who spent four years as the state’s attorney general, is eligible for $66,754.
The average current pension payment is $1,730 a month, or $20,760 a year. The average future pension payment for lawmakers still working is estimated to be $1,261, or $15,132.
Legislators first awarded themselves a pension plan in 1980. They passed a “pension sweetening” law for themselves in 2005 that dramatically boosts their monthly benefits if they can get, even for just a few years, a high-paying job in the state’s executive or judicial branches or at a regional state university. In such cases, lawmakers can multiply their length of service in the legislature against the six-figure salary they made elsewhere in state government.
Until this month, all state pension information in Kentucky was exempt from the Open Records Act. But Gov. Matt Bevin on Monday signed Senate Bill 3, a long-sought Republican measure that allows for public disclosure of how much lawmakers can expect to receive in retirement.
Legislators enrolled in a traditional defined-benefits pension plan until January 2014. Newer legislators since have been placed in a potentially less generous hybrid cash-balance plan.
Officially, legislators can’t tap their pensions until they turn 65 and complete at least five years in the General Assembly. But they can reduce that age requirement by one year for every five years of service in the legislature. The full benefit is also payable to any legislator with 27 years of service.
In fiscal year 2016, taxpayers kicked $3.36 million into the legislators’ traditional pension plan as the “employer contribution.” Lawmakers contributed $310,107 from their legislative salaries, and investment income totaled $2.06 million. The plan paid $3.99 million in benefits and refunds.
Unlike the pension fund for most of Kentucky’s state workers, which has only 16 percent of the money it’s expected to need to pay for future benefits, the legislative pension fund was 79 percent funded last year.
