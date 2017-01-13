How Kentucky’s non-compliance with Real ID licenses may cause you real problems

0:49 Unveiling of sign for Harry Sykes Way Pause

0:29 Construction worker killed in accident at UK construction site

3:41 Convicted killer: He 'did not mean to stab him so many times'

2:57 John Calipari talks Hamidou Diallo

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

1:27 Isaiah Briscoe knows where the rim is located

1:04 Bevin: Kentucky's pension problem 'not even close to being fixed'

3:39 Why does Lexington need a new flag?

1:54 Mitch Barnhart assesses UK's bowl experience