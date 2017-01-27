Rally in Lexington opposes Dakota Access Pipeline

Protesters gathered in Lexington on Friday to decry President Donald Trump’s recent order to speed up production of the Dakota Access Pipeline, an oil pipeline that would run through North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and Illinois.
The pipeline drew international attention in 2016 when members of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and environmental activists protested its construction, arguing that the pipeline, which would run about a mile from the reservation, could ruin its water source.
The Army Corps of Engineers announced in December it would look for an alternate path for the pipeline, a victory for the tribe and activists.
Comments