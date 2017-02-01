Bevin orders ‘fair chance’ for workers with criminal past seeking state jobs

Saying everyone deserves a second chance, Gov. Matt Bevin signed an executive order Wednesday to allow people with criminal records to avoid checking a box on applications for state jobs that indicates they have a criminal past.
State employers still could follow up on applicants’ criminal records in interviews. The executive order does not apply to private businesses but Bevin encouraged them to follow the state’s example.
Bevin, at a news conference in the Capitol Rotunda, said Kentucky is the 29th state to allow the so-called “fair chance” policy for felons seeking state jobs.
Justice Secretary John Tilley said the new policy could affect hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians and is expected to reduce recidivism.
Employment is a key factor in keeping people from re-offending, according to several national studies.
This story will be updated.
Jack Brammer: (502) 227-1198, @BGPolitics
Comments