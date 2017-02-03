How Kentucky’s child-protective agency abandoned an 8-year-old girl in hell

Doctors suspected child abuse as soon as the girl was wheeled into Kentucky Children’s Hospital at the University of Kentucky in October 2014, three days before her ninth birthday.

The girl was catatonic, unable to move or speak. She was terribly malnourished. Her undersized body was covered in bruises and sores. Her temperature was 86 degrees, more than 10 degrees below normal. Her heart was slowing.

Her father, Julio Alberto Valladares, told the hospital staff his daughter had been sick for a week, but he insisted he didn’t know what ailed her. It might be an intestinal parasite, he said. Or maybe it’s allergies. When doctors pressed for more information, he became angry. “I’ve already answered that!” he snapped.

Valladares was lying, according to a subsequent police investigation. For months, he and his live-in girlfriend, Linda Ernestina Richmond, tortured the girl nearly to death in the privacy of their home in Berea. They beat her with a leather belt so savagely that the original belt was ruined and had to be replaced. They kept her naked to humiliate her, made her sleep on the floor in her own feces, starved her and forced her to take cold showers throughout the day and night. “Showers on the hours,” they called it.

The doctors at UK realized there was more to the injuries than Valladares admitted. Following protocol, they phoned social workers at the Kentucky Department for Community Based Services, which is responsible for protecting children from abuse and neglect.

But the social workers already knew about the 8 year old. As with the majority of suspicious child fatalities and near fatalities in Kentucky, DCBS had been involved in her life. It just hadn’t done much to save her.

In 2013, social workers at the DCBS office in Madison County confirmed a tip that Valladares physically abused his daughter, called in by someone at the girl’s elementary school who saw her badly bruised thighs. Another school official reported to DCBS that the girl’s right hand was swollen, red and painfully raw, possibly even broken. The girl explained that she regularly was hit with a belt at home.

Valladares responded to these disclosures by withdrawing his daughter from public school to “home-school” her, isolating her from the outside world — a perfectly legal maneuver in Kentucky, even during an active abuse investigation.