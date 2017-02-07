Politics & Government

February 7, 2017 3:49 PM

VanMeter sworn in as Kentucky Supreme Court justice

By Daniel Desrochers

ddesrochers@herald-leader.com

FRANKFORT

Laurance B. “Larry” VanMeter of Lexington was ceremonially sworn in Tuesday as the newest member of the Kentucky Supreme Court.

VanMeter, who was elected in November to serve Central Kentucky’s 5th Appellate District, has been a member of the court since January. The district includes Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Scott and Woodford counties.

Before his election, VanMeter was a judge on the Kentucky Court of Appeals, Fayette Circuit Court and Fayette District Court.

“These positions do not belong to any of us,” VanMeter said after being sworn in. “And it is up to us to honor the people we serve.”

Related content

Politics & Government

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Jockey Pat Day on God and the Kentucky Derby

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos