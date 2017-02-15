More money? No problem. Senate committee passes bill to increase contribution limits

Lawmakers in Kentucky are looking for more of that sweet, sweet cash.
A bill that would double the amount donors can contribute to a campaign passed the Senate Committee on State and Local Government by a party-line vote.
The bill, proposed by Sen. Majority Leader Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, doubles the amount that individuals and PACs can donate to a campaign, caucus campaign committee and state executive committees, along with other changes to Kentucky campaign finance laws.
“I think it’s appropriate that we update our campaign contribution limits,” Thayer said. “They’re way out of date, they’re among the lowest in the country. We have several states on our border where there are no limits and campaigns are more expensive.”
Currently, individuals and PACs can donate $1,000 to a candidate in both the primary and general election, allowing them to donate a maximum of $2,000 per election cycle. The current maximum to give to state executive committees and caucus campaign committees — in effect the Republican and Democratic parties — is $2,500.
Thayer defended the necessity of the bill, saying that with the increase of so-called “dark money” in politics, where groups can donate money while shielding the identity of the donor, it’s important to increase the amount that candidates can receive transparently.
“The role of the campaigns and political parties is being diminished by Super PACs,” Thayer said. “And I support Citizens United and I’m for super PACs. But I think we need to make our campaigns and our political parties, at the state level especially, more effective.”
Along with increasing contributions, the bill allows corporations to make unlimited donations to a political party’s building fund — a separate account that would allow political parties to pay the bills on their property and purchase land.
The money contributed to the building fund would have to be reported to the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance and could not be used for campaigns or issues advocacy.
It also allows political parties to make unlimited contributions to campaigns, eliminating a rule that says a candidate cannot accept contributions from permanent committees of more than $10,000 or 50 percent of the total contributions accepted by the candidate.
Sen. Dorsey Ridley, D-Henderson, said he voted no on the bill because of the lack of limits to contributions to the building fund and allowing political parties to make unlimited contributions to campaigns.
“Those two items in themselves right there are the ones I think....” Ridley said. “Yes you indicated to me that it would be good for the party that I come from, and I understand.”
Sen. Joe Bowen, R-Owensboro, supported the bill, saying even with increased limits, the money pales in comparison to Super PACs.
“When we raise these limits, it’s small potatoes to what some people call dark money,” Bowen said.
Thayer pointed out increased transparency, because the bill adds a requirement that candidates file a campaign finance report 60 days prior to the election, a provision that contradicts a House bill that would reduce the number of candidate filing periods to two per election. Thayer opposes the House bill.
“I think there’s too long of a period between the 30 day post primary and the 30 day pre-report,” Thayer said.
The bill now goes to the Senate for a vote.
Daniel Desrochers: 502-875-3793, @drdesrochers, @BGPolitics
