McConnell gets a taste of town-hall protests at luncheon in Kentucky

Even in Republican-friendly Anderson County, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell encountered hundreds of protesters Tuesday outside a luncheon with local business leaders.
And the outwardly sympathetic crowd on the inside of the local American Legion Hall wasn’t entirely that, either.
McConnell received uncomfortably sharp questions about health care, foreign policy and the environment from some lunch participants, who’d paid $10 a ticket to hear him speak and eat pulled-pork barbecue.
Arriving about noon, McConnell was greeted with a standing ovation after being introduced by local elected officials. McConnell gave a typical rundown of the Senate’s agenda, including approving President Donald Trump’s nominees, enacting a comprehensive tax overhaul and repealing the Affordable Care Act.
He noted the presence of the protesters outside, saying “they don’t share my agenda” but “I respect their right to be there.”
“When you win the election,” he added, “you get to make the policy.”
When it came time for questions, a man stood up in the back of the room and asked McConnell a question he may not have expected from the otherwise low-key crowd.
“Do you favor impeachment of President Trump for killing civilians in Yemen?” the man asked, referring to a recent U.S. raid in the country in which civilians and a Navy SEAL died.
McConnell didn’t respond.
Next, a woman asked McConnell to explain his often-repeated position that former President Barack Obama’s environmental regulations had decimated the coal industry in eastern Kentucky. Demand for coal has been dampened by a variety of factors in recent years, including an abundance of cheap natural gas produced from hydraulic fracturing and tougher federal regulations on coal-fired power plants.
“If you can answer that, I will sit down and shut up like Elizabeth Warren,” the woman said, referring to the Massachusetts Democrat who McConnell rebuked during a debate over the confirmation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
“I hope you feel better,” McConnell said.
“Answer the question, Mitch!” someone else yelled.
Afterward, the woman, Rose Mudd Perkins of Georgetown, said she’d lost a son to a heroin overdose four years ago and wanted a better future for her grandson, who’s in fifth grade.
She said she worked nonstop to prevent Trump from becoming president last year in a state he won with 63 percent of the vote. However, she also said her discontent wasn’t limited to Republicans, who now control both chambers of the Kentucky legislature, the governor’s mansion, both U.S. Senate seats and five of the six House districts.
“I may start a new party,” she said. “The Democrats have failed us. The national party and the state party.”
Not everyone who wanted to ask McConnell a question got a chance.
Courtney Walker, also of Georgetown, came with her 14-month-old daughter, Emilene, to ask McConnell about Republican plans to repeal and replace the federal health care law.
Walker said the law had enabled her to get the care she needed during her pregnancy and after her daughter’s birth. Kentucky’s implementation of the health-care law had been widely praised as one of the most successful in the nation, but Republicans campaigned last year on a promise to scrap it and start over. And they won big.
Trump carried Anderson County by a margin of 72 percent to 23 percent. Democrat Hillary Clinton only carried two Kentucky counties, home to the state’s two largest cities, Louisville and Lexington.
But even in Lawrenceburg, population 11,000, not everyone was pleased with those results.
“People in Kentucky are very pissed,” Walker said.
