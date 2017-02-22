Auditors find shoddy management, conflicts of interest at Kentucky Horse Park

The Kentucky Horse Park has suffered from poor management, questionable practices and potential conflicts of interest, State Auditor Mike Harmon has concluded.
That lack of good management has blocked the Horse Park from becoming financially self-sufficient, requiring nearly $25 million in state subsidies in the past decade, Harmon said.
He is referring findings from the special examination to the Executive Branch Ethics Commission to determine if further investigation is needed.
“Our eight-month examination found the Horse Park was poorly run with little or no oversight, questionable management practices, and potential conflicts of interest on operations and sponsorships at the park,” Harmon said Wednesday. “Not all state agencies are capable of being run like a business and being profitable. However, all state agencies are capable of being ethical and well managed.”
The examination was requested by members of Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration after a series of political scuffles, including Bevin’s dissolution of the Horse Park Commission. One of its members was former Gov. Steve Beshear’s wife, Jane Beshear, who has been involved at the Horse Park for decades. Bevin’s newly-appointed commission hired a new executive director, Laura Prewitt, last year.
In the examination, auditors found some of the following problems:
▪ Eighty percent of food service contracts were not billed in accordance with contract agreements, with some billed lower or higher. Documents supporting price modifications were shredded by staff following the events, the audit found. Contracts included perks to the Kentucky Horse Park Foundation and to one of the park’s major corporate sponsors. Several contracts called for these outside entities to receive free tickets and access to hospitality rooms for events at Alltech Arena.
▪ Contracts for services with several vendors were not properly bid, including the company that provides fuel to the Horse Park. That company has been paid more than $473,000 over the last three fiscal years with no contract in place.
▪ A contractor hired to consult with the park’s gift shop also supplied merchandise for sale in the shop. The merchandise contract violated competitive procurement rules. Park employees were aware of the potential conflict because merchandise was initially sold under the same business name as the contractor.
▪ Flat rates were given to one horse show production company going back to 2006, with the discount in 2016 alone totaling more than $766,000. The company, which is owned by the in-laws of the park’s food services director, also had equipment and trailers housed rent-free on park grounds.
▪ The park’s former deputy executive director was allowed in 2016 to live in a home on the park grounds and pay only $250 per month in rent.
▪ Some of the park’s sponsorships conflict with state regulations. Documentation at the Horse Park was so poor, employees could not provide a complete list of sponsor agreements between 2013 and 2016.
▪ The Horse Park’s staff was used on state time to do work for the Southern Lights event sponsored by the Kentucky Horse Park Foundation, which is a private non-profit entity. Auditors said this forced the park to surrender a “significant” revenue stream to the foundation.
▪ The Kentucky Horse Park and the Kentucky Horse Park Foundation failed to separate their finances. For example, the two entities agreed to finance new barns in circumvention of state procedures for incurring debt. This arrangement potentially avoided compliance with state procurement and construction laws.
▪ The amount of money spent to hire employees through temporary employment agencies increased 300 percent, from $544,000 in 2014 to $2.17 million in 2016.
In an official response to the examination, park director Laura Prewitt said she and her staff had found many of the same problems.
“This report reinforces the decisions we have made since then to ensure ethical practices at the park,” Prewitt said. “Moving forward, we will continue to enact policies at the Kentucky Horse Park that are both lawful and beneficial to our visitors and the commonwealth.”
The Kentucky Horse Park is a 1,200 acre park and equestrian venue that features an indoor arena, a museum and exhibition space. It features equine events 12 months a year.
Linda Blackford: 859-231-1359, @lbblackford
Comments