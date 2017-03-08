Beshear accuses Republicans of ‘power grab’ in trying to strip his powers

Attorney General Andy Beshear accused Republicans of “a power grab” Wednesday in presenting legislation to give the governor more power in determining what lawsuits Beshear can file.
He called a committee substitute stripping Beshear’s powers that Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, presented in the Senate Judiciary Committee “partisan, personal and vindictive” and that it would create “a get-out-of-jail-free card” for the governor.
The Democratic law-enforcement official said he would challenge the constitutionality of the measure if it becomes law and said he believes Gov. Matt Bevin, whom he already has challenged in court in several cases, is behind the legislation.
The governor’s office did not have an immediate response.
In a surprise move, Stivers presented to the Judiciary Committee a committee substitute to House Bill 281, a measure dealing with legal contracts the attorney general issues.
Stivers said his proposal was designed to spell out the powers of the attorney general.
The committee did not vote on the measure but Senate Judiciary Chairman Whitney Westerfield, R-Hopkinsville, said he likely will schedule another meeting to consider it. It is scheduled to meet next Tuesday.
