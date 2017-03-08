President Donald Trump to visit Kentucky this weekend, reports say

Media outlets in Louisville are reporting that President Donald Trump is expected to visit the city this weekend.
The Courier-Journal and WDRB both reported on Wednesday that a spokeswoman with the Louisville Regional Airport Authority had confirmed the presidential visit to Louisville on Saturday.
Additional details about the visit were not available. Check back for updates on this story.
Then-candidate Trump visited Louisville last March for a campaign stop, and also spoke at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention there in May. Trump easily carried Kentucky in the November election.
