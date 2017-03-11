In Kentucky, Pence says ‘Obamacare has failed,’ touts Republican plan

1:04 Gov. Bevin urges action on foster care, adoptions Pause

1:05 Bam credits preparation for Cats' defensive performance

2:00 Franklin County's Thacker needles star after Flyers' thrilling Sweet 16 win

1:24 Malik Monk says he needs to change his pregame routine

0:37 Fox on Cats' fast start: We just came out with energy

1:10 Dominique Hawkins on missing monster dunk attempt

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

1:11 Briscoe on awards snubs: I know what I bring to the team

0:44 Officers sing, dance for Lexington elementary students