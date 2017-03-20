Packed Freedom Hall greets Donald Trump with roar of support

0:40 Sen. Rand Paul predicts House will vote down GOP health plan Pause

1:57 Angry constituents confront U.S. Rep. Andy Barr about GOP health care bill

4:21 Comey confirms FBI investigating Russia interference in 2016 U.S. presidential Election

1:38 FBI Director Comey confirms there is no information supporting Trump's wiretapping tweets

1:50 Vice President Pence paints dire picture of Obamacare in Kentucky

7:26 What Kentucky said in the post-game press conference

0:44 Officers sing, dance for Lexington elementary students

3:22 Meet some of the beagles and mice used for research at the University of Kentucky

2:14 Hamidou Diallo thinks it's best to stick to plan