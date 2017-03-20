Packed Freedom Hall greets Donald Trump with roar of support

President Donald Trump was greated by a deafening roar of support as he took the stage in Louisville’s Freedom Hall shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Trump now promising to put coal miners back to work. Says Pruitt will turn EPA from job killer into job creator.— Daniel R. Desrochers (@drdesrochers) March 20, 2017
Trump mentions his plan to increase defense spending. Does not mention it's tied to cutting funding for the Appalachian Regional Commission— Daniel R. Desrochers (@drdesrochers) March 20, 2017
Trump just took a swipe at UL basketball. I'm assuming UK fans didn't mind.— Daniel R. Desrochers (@drdesrochers) March 20, 2017
One protester just got ejected from the crowd after she held up some kind of flag. (I think it was anarchist?)— Daniel R. Desrochers (@drdesrochers) March 20, 2017
Trump mention McConnell again. Again mixed cheers and boos. Trump asks McConnell how healthcare is doing.— Daniel R. Desrochers (@drdesrochers) March 20, 2017
Trump says he's thrilled to be here. Talks about how Abe Lincoln was born here "that's not bad."— Daniel R. Desrochers (@drdesrochers) March 20, 2017
According to WH pool, the president arrived to the building at 7:10.— Daniel R. Desrochers (@drdesrochers) March 20, 2017
McConnell entered to a mix of cheers and boos. Kept his speech really short. Basically called Obamacare a disaster and walked off #trumpinky— Daniel R. Desrochers (@drdesrochers) March 20, 2017
McConnell talking about Obamacare, repeats a favorite of his where he quotes Bill Clinton calling Obamacare crazy.— Daniel R. Desrochers (@drdesrochers) March 20, 2017
Thank you Louisville, Kentucky- on my way! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/3QsBsib6kt— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017
Bevin got everyone all excited for Trump, people standing up, no Trump in sight.— Daniel R. Desrochers (@drdesrochers) March 20, 2017
The signs handed out by the Trump staff say a variety of Trump slogans, from "Drain the Swamp" to "Make America Safe Again." #trumpinky— Daniel R. Desrochers (@drdesrochers) March 20, 2017
"The reason he is now president Donald Trump is because he spoke to the American people... he used common sense."— Daniel R. Desrochers (@drdesrochers) March 20, 2017
Bevin talking about the media. Rambling a bit. Gets to his point that media underestimated Trump.— Daniel R. Desrochers (@drdesrochers) March 20, 2017
They're taking down some of the screens here. Easily greater than 15,000 if not greater than 16,000 here for #trumpinky— Daniel R. Desrochers (@drdesrochers) March 20, 2017
Gov asks people not from Kentucky to cheer. Gets big applause. Asks who is from Kentucky. Gets even bigger cheer.— Daniel R. Desrochers (@drdesrochers) March 20, 2017
Gov. quoting Thomas Paine, thanks audience for not being the summer soldiers and sunshine patriots.— Daniel R. Desrochers (@drdesrochers) March 20, 2017
Now Gov. Matt Bevin. He's greeted with huge cheers from the audience.— Daniel R. Desrochers (@drdesrochers) March 20, 2017
Lt. Gov. Janeen Hampton now. Gets cheers when she says Dr. Martin Luther King marched for her rights.— Daniel R. Desrochers (@drdesrochers) March 20, 2017
"I don't know about you, but for the next four years, I'm feeling very hopeful for where our country can go," Alvarado says. #trumpinky— Daniel R. Desrochers (@drdesrochers) March 20, 2017
"This type of government deception and overreach is not what our government was founded on." Alvarado says after criticizing Obamacare.— Daniel R. Desrochers (@drdesrochers) March 20, 2017
Alvarado says because of Obamacare, he was forced to shutter his medical practice.— Daniel R. Desrochers (@drdesrochers) March 20, 2017
State Sen. Ralph Alvarado up next.— Daniel R. Desrochers (@drdesrochers) March 20, 2017
.@JShellKY asks the crowd to be quiet and then says: "can you hear that? That's the sound of bureaucracy crumbling and the swamp draining."— Daniel R. Desrochers (@drdesrochers) March 20, 2017
Jonathan Shell just went on. Mentions national press, they get booed.— Daniel R. Desrochers (@drdesrochers) March 20, 2017
President Donald Trump walks to Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Monday to travel to Louisville, Ky., for a rally. pic.twitter.com/kF9f3PtNIY— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) March 20, 2017
Jonathan Shell is going to MC. Ralph Alvarado, Janeen Hampton and Bevin are going to speak. McConnell will introduce the President.— Daniel R. Desrochers (@drdesrochers) March 20, 2017
