Politics & Government

March 20, 2017 6:39 PM

Packed Freedom Hall greets Donald Trump with roar of support

By Daniel Desrochers

ddesrochers@herald-leader.com

Louisville

President Donald Trump was greated by a deafening roar of support as he took the stage in Louisville’s Freedom Hall shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Follow live updates from our Bluegrass Politics reporting team.

Related content

Politics & Government

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Trump protesters and supporters explain themselves outside Louisville rally

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos