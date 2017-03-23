Golf courses at Carter Caves, Kincaid Lake state parks will close

Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration plans to close permanently the 9-hole golf courses at Carter Caves State Resort Resort Park on April 2 and at Kincaid Lake State Park on Oct. 31.
The state will look at alternative uses for the courses, said a release Thursday from the state Cabinet for Tourism, Arts and Heritage.
The state sought proposals last year for private businesses to manage the courses, but did not receive any responses, the release said.
The state parks system also said Thursday it is evaluating alternative uses for the 9-hole course at General Butler State Resort Park, which has been closed.
“The park system is no longer able to maintain the quality standards for golf at the three courses due to decreasing number of rounds played and rising maintenance costs,” said state parks commissioner Donnie Holland.
All full-time employees will be retained, he said.
Kentucky state parks operate 12 18-hole courses and a 9-hole course at John James Audubon State Park. For more information about golf at Kentucky parks, visit www.parks.ky.gov.
Jack Brammer: (502) 227-1198, @BGPolitics
Comments