Kentucky opening secret files to help prevent ‘a mother’s worst nightmare’

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers Pause

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

1:43 Protecting abused children a tough job, Kentucky officials say

2:20 If Congress repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

3:13 Kentucky players preview Sweet 16 game against UCLA

2:29 The Woodford Theatre's 'Translations' into Irish

1:31 John Clay assesses UK-UCLA matchup

0:58 Previewing UCLA, Kentucky's Sweet 16 opponent