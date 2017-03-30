House and Senate leaders appear at odds as legislature plods to finish line

The Kentucky General Assembly plodded through the afternoon Thursday toward a midnight deadline to end their 2017 session.
At times, the Republican-led House and Senate seemed at odds.
In the early afternoon, while the Senate still had a number of bills on its agenda, there were whispers in the House of closing out the session early.
“We feel we’ve done about all we can do and we’re about ready to get out of here,” said House Speaker Jeff Hoover, R-Jamestown, around 2:30 p.m. “I would hope that we’d be able to do that in the next two to three hours.”
Upset with the Senate’s changes to a resolution that would create a task force to study Kentucky’s adoption and foster care programs, the sponsor, state Rep. David Meade, withdrew it from consideration.
On Wednesday, the Senate morphed House Concurrent Resolution 105, into a call for a legislative committee to study everything from nepotism restrictions in school districts to Attorney General Andy Beshear’s powers, a provision Senate President Robert Stivers staunchly defended on the Senate floor.
Meade, R-Stanford, took issue with the move, arguing that a joint committee has less power than a task force. He said the Senate took “good legislation and makes it bad.”
In tandem with Meade’s decision to withdraw the bill, House Speaker Jeff Hoover said he will create a bipartisan working group of six or seven members to study how to make adoption laws more efficient in Kentucky.
Hoover said the Senate’s decision to allow studies of several House bills was “their prerogative,” but he approved of Meade’s decision to withdraw his resolution.
“The most concerning thing was the fact that Sen. Givens explained that committee chairs may consider all of these issues,” Hoover said. “They can already consider those issues if they wanted to. We wanted something a little stronger and send a better message.”
Adoption and foster care is a personal issue for House leaders, two of whom have adopted children: Meade and House Majority Leader Jonathan Shell, R-Lancaster.
