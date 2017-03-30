Lawmakers consider $15 million for mystery project in final hours of session

In a last-minute meeting, lawmakers unveiled a proposal Thursday night to spend $15 million on a “mystery” economic development project that Gov. Matt Bevin is pursuing.
Just hours before the legislature adjourned for the year, the Senate Appropriations and Revenue Committee approving an amended version of House Bill 482 and sent it to the full Senate for its consideration.
The committee chairman, Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Latonia, shed no light on details of the project.
When asking the committee to approve the amended version of the bill, McDaniel said legislative authority was needed to issue bonds for a deal “that is potentially on the horizon.” He did not elaborate.
No one on the committee asked for details.
Economic Development Secretary Terry Gill said the funding is needed as “an option for us to respond to a competitive situation that we’ve been pursuing for several months.”
Gill said he could not identify the project or say where it would be located. He said some lawmakers know what the project is “but we have a pretty tight non-disclosure.”
The project “has significant economic development” potential for the state, he said.
Asked if the proposal had anything to do with Bevin’s recent economic development trips to Germany and Switzerland, Gill said, “not directly.”
“It is the result of the improving climate in the state,” he said.
A public announcement could be coming within six to 10 months, Gill said.
Bevin’s chief of staff, Blake Brickman, referred all questions to Gill.
