Deal made to increase KU electricity rates, but by smaller amount than proposed

Attorney General Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced a settlement agreement with Kentucky Utilities and Louisville Gas & Electric that would dramatically reduce a rate increase the companies requested in November.
Instead of raising the fixed monthly charge on residential customers’ bill by $11.25, increasing it to $22, KU and LG&E instead would raise the charge by $1.50, according to a news release from Beshear’s office. Consequently, the companies would withdraw a $350 million plan to install wireless “smart meters” on their customers’ homes, a significant expense that Beshear has criticized as unlikely to benefit ratepayers.
Several groups have criticized the utilities’ request to more than double the fixed monthly charge while slightly lowering the cost of electricity per kilowatt hour. They argued that such a move would punish low-income and energy-efficient homeowners who use less electricity.
Other parts of the attorney general’s settlement would cut by more than 50 percent the residential gas rate increase that LG&E had requested.
The Kentucky Public Service Commission will review the terms of the settlement at a May 9 hearing in Frankfort.
If approved by the PSC, KU would receive a revenue increase of $54.9 million. LG&E would see an electric revenue increase of $59.4 million, and the natural gas business would see an increase of $7.5 million.
A KU residential customer using an average of 1,179 kilowatt hours per month would see an increase of $4.21 per month.
KU and LG&E sells electricity to nearly 950,000 customers around Kentucky, and LG&E also sells natural gas to 325,000 customers. The utilities are owned by PPL Corporation of Allentown, Pa.
“We are pleased to have reached a settlement that benefits our customers and their constituent groups,” Kent Blake, LG&E and KU’s chief financial officer, said in a prepared statement. “The agreement gives us the ability to enhance our reliability and continue providing safe and reliable service to our customers while meeting the needs of the parties to this case.”
John Cheves: 859-231-3266, @BGPolitics
Comments