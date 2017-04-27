Who will challenge Andy Barr? Edelen, Grimes say they’re out

0:18 Andy Barr supporter clashes with protester outside town hall meeting Pause

1:17 Eyewitness video of apartment fire on Cambridge Drive

3:01 Endless line of love: School welcomes back student after months of chemo

1:57 Angry constituents confront U.S. Rep. Andy Barr about GOP health care bill

0:58 Dunbar coach remembers Star Ifeacho: "He touched so many different groups of people"

2:36 Andy Barr talks health care with hostile audience

3:10 The first restaurant opens at The Summit at Fritz Farm

1:22 The Summit development taking shape

1:44 How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’?