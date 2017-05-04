Here’s how Kentucky’s congressmen voted on the Republican health care bill

1:01 McConnell speaks about miner's health benefits on U.S. Senate floor Pause

0:57 121 years of history could be snapped if the favorite wins the Kentucky Derby

1:14 One-eyed horse Patch a sentimental favorite in Derby

1:09 Drone view of Frederick Douglass High School

1:25 Lafayette softball seniors: 'We're the Croc school'

1:32 The five biggest upsets in Kentucky Derby history

1:57 Angry constituents confront U.S. Rep. Andy Barr about GOP health care bill

0:41 What every Derby party needs: A flaming horse sculpture

1:06 The time a plane took off from the infield, plus four other Churchill Downs oddities