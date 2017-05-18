Kentucky’s public pension debt just got billions bigger

Kentucky’s public pension debt just got a few billion dollars bigger.
On Thursday, the Kentucky Retirement Systems board of trustees approved less optimistic assumptions about some of its investment returns, the growth of state government payroll and the inflation rate.
As a result, KRS’ official unfunded pension liability of $18.1 billion will increase by $3 billion to $4 billion. That means the largest state pension fund operated by KRS has only 13.81 percent of the money it is expected to need in coming years, down from 15.97 percent.
As a result, the state’s contribution to the pension systems starting in 2018 will have to be “significantly higher, on an order of magnitude,” said board chairman John Farris.
KRS, already considered one of the country’s worst-funded state retirement systems, is responsible for providing pensions to about 365,000 past and present employees of state and local governments. Last year, it paid $1.9 billion in pension benefits, up from $1.8 billion in 2015.
The KRS board agreed in February to reconsider the assumptions it uses to decide how much money will be necessary to keep pension benefits flowing in coming decades.
For example, KRS assumed that it would earn from 6.75 percent to 7.5 percent on money it invested, but it really earns an average of only 4.75 percent, board chairman John Farris told the board at the time. KRS assumed that public payroll would grow by 4 percent a year, either through pay raises or more government hiring, but public payroll has been dropping overall because of repeated budget cuts, Farris said.
To correct those flawed numbers, the KRS board hired Milliman, a Seattle-based actuarial consultant, to come up with a less rosy but more realistic set of assumptions.
Under the numbers approved Thursday, KRS officially expects investment returns of 6.55 percent to 6.7 percent for its pension funds covering state workers, though the agency’s investment committee said it realistically expects returns of 5.23 percent to 6.19 percent. KRS now expects payroll for state employees to remain flat and an inflation rate of 2.3 percent.
The board delayed a decision about adjusting the rate of return and payroll growth expected for its pension fund covering local government workers.
Gov. Matt Bevin frequently calls Kentucky’s unfunded pension liabilities “a crisis” that will demand more money from state government. Although no plans have been set, there is speculation that Bevin will call a special legislative session later this year to address the state’s tax code and its pension systems.
In recent years, the state has committed to spending billions of dollars more on its beleaguered pension systems as partial compensation for roughly 20 years of inadequate funding under the previous three governors. That has meant less money is available for education, social services, infrastructure and other state priorities.
As the outlook has darkened for KRS, local governments have tried to break away from the agency, unsuccessfully so far, and some nonprofit agencies that joined in better times have applied to leave.
Apart from KRS, the state’s other major pension agency, Kentucky Teachers’ Retirement System, covers about 123,000 K-12 school teachers, regional university faculty and state Department of Education employees. KTRS faces a $14.5 billion unfunded liability.
