Ethics complaint filed against Bevin over purchase of Anchorage home

A government ethics watchdog filed a formal complaint Friday against Gov. Matt Bevin, accusing him of violating Kentucky’s ethics code as he moved his family to a new house in Jefferson County.
Richard Beliles, the chairman of Common Cause of Kentucky, alleges that Bevin used his public office for personal gain when the Anchorage home was purchased at a price well below its assessed value from Neil Ramsey, a political donor and Bevin appointee to the Board of Kentucky Retirement Systems.
Last month, the Courier-Journal of Louisville reported that Bevin’s family had moved into a house purchased by Anchorage Place LLC in March. State business documents do not say who owns Anchorage Place LLC and the governor has refused to identify the owner or answer questions about the move.
The house was purchased for $1.6 million but is valued at about $2.57 million by the Jefferson County Property Valuation Administrator. Ramsey has said the house was sold for a fair market price.
“I’m hoping that none of this is true,” Beliles said in an interview Friday. “I hope this is all completely innocent. I’m hoping to make him answer. I’d love for him to do that and thoroughly and if he does, I’ll withdraw my complaint.”
A spokesperson for Bevin did not immediately return a request for comment Friday.
“Who I rent from, who I buy from, where I live, the things like that that are not publicly disclosable, are frankly not anybody’s interest,” Bevin told the Herald-Leader last month.
Ramsey told the Courier-Journal he doesn’t know who owns Anchorage Place LLC, though he later told WAVE-TV in Louisville that he negotiated directly with Bevin.
State government began adding security improvements to the house months before it was sold, causing Beliles to question whether the governor and his family lived in the home without paying rent for a period of time.
Ramsey also invested $300,000 in Neuronetrix solutions in late January through the state’s Angel Investment program, receiving a tax break of $120,000, and is a board member of eBridge, a Louisville company that was awarded a contract under former Gov. Steve Beshear to help state government procure supplies. Ramsey owns at least 5 percent of the company or a $10,000 share in the company, according to a financial disclosure statement he filed with the state.
The Executive Branch Ethics Commission will decide whether or not to open an investigation during their July 17 meeting. At the same meeting, they will issue an advisory opinion to Attorney General Andy Beshear, who has asked whether he can investigate the Bevin administration without creating a conflict of interest.
Daniel Desrochers: 502-875-3793, @drdesrochers, @BGPolitics
